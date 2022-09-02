Artemis 1, sabato la Nasa tenterà di nuovo il lancio verso la Luna

La Nasa su Twitter ha confermato per sabato un nuovo lancio di un razzo della missione Artemis diretto verso la Luna. Un primo tentativo era stato fatto il 29 agosto, ma si è reso necessario un rinvio per motivi meteo e tecnici.

Teams have reviewed the data from Monday's launch attempt of the #Artemis I mission and are moving forward with a second launch attempt on Sat., Sept. 3, with a two-hour launch window starting at 2:17 p.m. EDT (18:17 UTC). pic.twitter.com/oDr5plGhqS