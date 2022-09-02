CHIUDI

VENERDÌ 02 SETTEMBRE 2022
Scienze & Tecnologia

> Home > Scienze & tecnologia > Artemis 1, sabato la Nasa tenterà di nuovo il lancio verso la Luna

spazio

Artemis 1, sabato la Nasa tenterà di nuovo il lancio verso la Luna

La Nasa su Twitter ha confermato per sabato un nuovo lancio di un razzo della missione Artemis diretto verso la Luna.

di Palermomania.it
| Pubblicata il: 02/09/2022 - 11:33:09
La Nasa su Twitter ha confermato per sabato un nuovo lancio di un razzo della missione Artemis diretto verso la Luna. Un primo tentativo era stato fatto il 29 agosto, ma si è reso necessario un rinvio per motivi meteo e tecnici.

 

Fonte: TGCOM24

Fonte Immagine: Twitter Nasa Artemis

Spazio Artemis-1 Luna Nasa

 

