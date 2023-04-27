Migranti, veliero Nadir della Resqship ha salvato 41 persone: assegnato porto di Lampedusa

Il veliero Nadir della ong Resqship ha salvato 41 migranti che si trovavano su un'imbarcazione instabile in area Sar maltese.

Le autorità italiane hanno assegnato il porto di Lampedusa. Tra i migranti recuperati anche una donna incinta ed un bambino di 4 anni. "La situazione nel Mediterraneo è drammatica. In poche ore il nostro equipaggio è stato informato di numerose emergenze in mare", spiega la Ong.

🔴(1/2) Just as the Nadir reached the area of operation, our crew encountered a unstable boat in the Maltese SAR zone. In a one-hour rescue operation, the crew was able to rescue all 41 people and take them on board. The Italian authorities then assigned the port of Lampedusa. pic.twitter.com/zrEKTjsLwd