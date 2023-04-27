CHIUDI

Home
AziendeMania
Annunci
Per la tua pubblicità
Chi siamo
La Redazione
Contatti

Notizie

Cronaca e politica

Dalla Sicilia

Vita delle aziende

Comunicati - Eventi

Economia e lavoro

Lifestyle - Mondo

Sport

Ambiente, Scienza & Tecnologia

Salute e benessere

Società - Arte - Cultura

Ricette culinarie

Opinioni a confronto

La parola alla città

Appuntamenti

Festival di Sanremo 2023

Rubriche

Multicultura spaces

Musica e teatro

Angolo della lettura

Poesie - dediche

Angolo della musica

Libri

Le vignette di guido buccellato

Multimedia

Intervista Palermo

Foto della redazione

Foto dei lettori

Video

Video della Settimana

Aforismi

GIOVEDÌ 27 APRILE 2023
  • Case Prefabbricate Crisafi

Dalla Sicilia > Lampedusa (AGRIGENTO)

Letto 766 volte
> Home > Dalla sicilia > Agrigento > Migranti, veliero Nadir della Resqship ha salvato 41 persone: assegnato porto di Lampedusa

migranti Lampedusa

Migranti, veliero Nadir della Resqship ha salvato 41 persone: assegnato porto di Lampedusa

Tra i migranti recuperati anche una donna incinta ed un bambino di 4 anni.

di Palermomania.it
| Pubblicata il: 27/04/2023 - 09:39:18
Letto 766 volte
Vota questo articolo: 291

Il veliero Nadir della ong Resqship ha salvato 41 migranti che si trovavano su un'imbarcazione instabile in area Sar maltese.

Le autorità italiane hanno assegnato il porto di Lampedusa. Tra i migranti recuperati anche una donna incinta ed un bambino di 4 anni. "La situazione nel Mediterraneo è drammatica. In poche ore il nostro equipaggio è stato informato di numerose emergenze in mare", spiega la Ong.

 

Fonte: TGCOM24

Fonte Immagine: Twitter Resqship

veliero Nadir ong Resqship navi ong migranti Lampedusa sbarchi

 

< Torna indietro

© Palermomania.it - Il portale di Palermo a 360°

Vota questo articolo: 291

 

Lascia un tuo commento

Questo articolo ha ricevuto commenti!

 

Approfondimenti

Opinioni a confronto

Altre news

 
 

Articoli più letti

  • Oggi
  • Settimana
  • Mese
 
 
Appuntamenti

Altre news

 
 
 