Ucraina, Zelenska: ''Con von der Leyen focus su bambini sopravvissuti

"Sono stata contenta di avere incontrato a Kiev la presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen". Lo ha scritto su Twitter la first lady ucraina, Olena Zelenska.

"Focus sugli sforzi congiunti per sostenere la salute mentale dei bambini ucraini sopravvissuti ai rapimenti e agli altri orrori della guerra. Grazie per l'offerta di assistenza esperta della Ue per riportare i bambini alla vita normale", ha aggiunto.

Was glad to have a meeting in Kyiv with @vonderleyen. The focus is on joint efforts to support the mental health of 🇺🇦children who have survived abduction and other horrors of war. Thank you for the offer of expert assistance from 🇪🇺 to bring children back to normal life. pic.twitter.com/9qDKjXUcWc