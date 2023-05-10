CHIUDI

MERCOLEDÌ 10 MAGGIO 2023
  • Agenzia Immobiliare Duemme

Lifestyle - Mondo

> Home > Lifestyle - mondo > Ucraina, Zelenska: ''Con von der Leyen focus su bambini sopravvissuti

Guerra Ucraina-Russia

Ucraina, Zelenska: ''Con von der Leyen focus su bambini sopravvissuti

''Focus sugli sforzi congiunti per sostenere la salute mentale dei bambini ucraini sopravvissuti ai rapimenti'', ha scritto su Twitter la first lady ucraina, Olena Zelenska.

di Palermomania.it
| Pubblicata il: 10/05/2023 - 00:04:00
Letto 690 volte
"Sono stata contenta di avere incontrato a Kiev la presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen". Lo ha scritto su Twitter la first lady ucraina, Olena Zelenska.   

"Focus sugli sforzi congiunti per sostenere la salute mentale dei bambini ucraini sopravvissuti ai rapimenti e agli altri orrori della guerra. Grazie per l'offerta di assistenza esperta della Ue per riportare i bambini alla vita normale", ha aggiunto.

 

Fonte: Rai News

Fonte Immagine: Twitter Von der Leyen - Zelenska

Ursula von der Leyen Olena Zelenska bambini ucraini Ucraina Russia Guerra Ucraina Guerra Ucraina-Russia

 

